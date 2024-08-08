Midsummer Cycling Adventure: The Ohio To Erie Trail (OTET)

Feel like venturing out of town? For me and many regional - and even international - cyclists, one of the best adventures is the Ohio to Erie Trail (OTET). Known as “Ohio’s Crown Jewel” with a starting point at Wendy Park on the shores of Lake Erie, the OTET spans 326 miles of the state – including the Ohio and Erie Canal Towpath Trail and the Little Miami Scenic Trail with some additional overlaps – through Akron, Millersburg, Columbus, Xenia, Loveland and Cincinnati with numerous towns in between.

The OTET aka State Bicycle Route 1 (concurrent with USBR 21) is a unified network of contiguous multi-use greenways and trails consisting of mostly hard, flat surface. A gateway to many of Ohio’s other contiguous trails, it winds through some of the most scenic parts of our heartland. Along the OTET corridor history buffs can learn about Ohio’s part in the Revolutionary and Civil Wars, the beginnings of the railroad and canal, and how the Amish first made our state home.

Whether you challenge yourself with a get-to-Cinci-quick ride in three to five days or take a more leisurely approach and spread the ride out over seven to 10 days, you will return home with stories and memories to last a lifetime! As a proud board member of the OTET I have ridden the Trail in both directions with friends, one of whom, Mark Looney wrote a book about exploring our state by bike:

"A Path Through Ohio: A Bicycle Journal" by Mark J. Looney

I’ve found an abundance of trip planning information including Ride with GPS files, where to find Trail Guides and merch, and other tools on the OTET website:

ohiotoerietrail.org/planOTET

Enjoy your summer by riding safely and legally and have fun riding the OTET!

Ken Knabe, Greater Cleveland's Bike Attorney promoting cycling safety and representing cyclists injured by careless drivers. 14222 Madison Avenue Lakewood, OH 44107 (216) 228-7200.