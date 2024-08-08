Lakewood Park Hosts KIDS SKATE DAY Camp

Skateboarding has long been a popular sport among kids and teenagers, offering a thrilling and dynamic way to stay active and have fun. For children looking to dip their toes into the world of skateboarding, Kids Skate Day is here to provide a fantastic opportunity to learn the basics in a safe and supportive environment.

With a team of experienced instructors boasting over 20 years of teaching experience, Kids Skate Day focuses on developing fundamental skills such as pushing, turning, balance, and overall improvement in skateboarding abilities. The camp aims to not only teach the technical aspects of skateboarding, but also instill safety awareness and consideration for fellow skaters.

One of the key aspects of the camp is teaching children the rules of the skate park and skate park etiquette. Understanding the proper way to behave and interact within a skateboarding community is essential for a positive and enjoyable experience for all participants. By learning these fundamental principles, kids can develop a strong foundation for their skateboarding journey.

Throughout the camp, children will be guided on various essential skills, including proper foot positioning, riding techniques, pushing the board, turning, and maintaining balance while navigating slopes. The lessons are designed to be positive and encouraging, with a focus on celebrating each other's successes and even failures. By fostering a supportive and inclusive environment, Kids Skate Day aims to boost kids' confidence and build a sense of camaraderie within the group.

The upcoming camp at Lakewood's Skate Camp promises an exciting and enriching experience for beginner riders aged 4-12. Led by instructors Amanda and Sarah, with additional guest coaches joining throughout the week, the camp offers a comprehensive program tailored to cater to the needs of young skaters. Whether participants are borrowing, purchasing, or bringing their own skateboards, there will be ample opportunities to learn and improve their skills under expert guidance.

Scheduled to run for five days from August 12 to August 16, with two sessions available each day (9-10 AM and 10:30-11:30 AM), the camp offers a structured and engaging curriculum to ensure a well-rounded learning experience for all attendees. By committing just one hour per day for five days, children can dive into the exciting world of skateboarding and set off on their journey to mastering this exhilarating sport.

With a focus on skill development, safety awareness, and fostering a sense of community among young skaters, Kids Skate Day's skateboard camp at Lakewood's Skate Camp is set to be a memorable and transformative experience for children looking to explore the world of skateboarding. Encouraging kids to have fun, stay active, and embrace the challenges of learning something new, this camp embodies the spirit of camaraderie and personal growth that skateboarding can offer.