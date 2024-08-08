Jam For Justice Returns To The Beachland Ballroom For 2024

Legal Aid’s annual summer fundraiser, Jam for Justice, returns on Wednesday, August 21 at The Beachland Ballroom & Tavern in the Waterloo Arts District of Cleveland. The event will include a staggered schedule of bands on two stages for non-stop fun!



Doors will open for the August 21 show at 5:00 PM, with the first band taking the stage at 5:20 PM. Event emcees Stephanie Haney (WKYC), DJ Brad Wolfe (Brad Wolfe Law), & Delanté Spencer Thomas (President, Norman S. Minor Bar Association) will keep the party going throughout the evening.



Participating bands for 2024 include: Razing the Bar; Faith & Whiskey; Hayden Gilbert and The Ruckus; K.G. Mojo; Luke Lindberg & The Hung Jury; The No Name Band; Out of Order; State Road; Six Sometimes Seven; and new for 2024, The Tortfeasors. These bands are made up of local bench and bar leaders – attorneys, judges, law faculty, and law students who moonlight as musicians and donate their talents to raise money for Legal Aid.



The 2024 band schedule includes ten bands on two stages:

Tavern Stage:

5:20 - Tortfeasors (* new for 2024! *)

6:00 - State Road

6:40 - K.G. Mojo

7:20 - Hayden Gilbert and The Ruckus

8:00 - Out of Order

Ballroom Stage:

5:40 - CWRU's Razing the Bar

6:20 - The No Name Band

7:00 - Luke Lindberg & The Hung Jury

7:40 - Six Sometimes Seven

8:20 - Faith & Whiskey



Legal Aid is grateful for numerous local sponsors for their continued support of Jam for Justice, especially Presenting Sponsor Accellis Technology Group; Media Sponsor WKYC Studios; and Platinum Sponsors Diebold Nixdorf; The J.M. Smucker Co., RPM, and Taft/.



Learn more about Jam for Justice 2024: lasclev.org/2024jam.

Follow #Jam4Justice2024 on social media for event updates and visit lasclev.org for more information about Legal Aid’s work to extend justice throughout Northeast Ohio.



Legal Aid is a non-profit law firm whose mission is to secure justice, equity, and access to opportunity for and with people who have low incomes through passionate legal representation and advocacy for systemic change. Founded in 1905, Legal Aid is the fifth oldest legal aid organization in the country. Legal Aid’s 135+ total staff members (75+ attorneys), and 3,000 volunteer lawyers use the power of the law to improve safety, shelter, and economic stability for clients in Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, and Lorain Counties.

Tonya Sams is the Development & Communications Manager at The Legal Aid Society of Cleveland.