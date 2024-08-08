A new sustainable media company based in Ohio City is gaining momentum. One Planet Media, LLC, better known as 1PM, is a start-up company offering a free streaming TV channel called Eartho TV, where audiences can watch documentary films and shows about helping preserve our planet. You can find a list of places the channel is available at www.oneplanetmedia.com.

Founder and CEO Mark Inglis said the company’s mission is to empower audiences with information about climate change, sustainability, environmental equality, circular economies, and other themes by using engaging content to inspire positive change.

1PM also produces an original podcast called "All Things Green" that is hosted by a local grassroots environmental activist Anton Krieger. Twice a month, Anton interviews guests working towards a more sustainable and healthy future.

Topics covered include urban farming with Justin Husher and environmental justice with Angela Yeager (both Lakewood residents) among many others. The podcast now has over 50 episodes available to listen to on multiple platforms, including YouTube, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

If you’d like to learn more, you can find 1PM on LinkedIn and Instagram @oneplanetmedia.

All Things Green is on TikTok @atgshow.

If you would like to get involved, you can email Mark Inglis: mark@oneplanetmedia.com

Sarah Bene is a Lakewood resident.