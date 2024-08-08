Fourth Of July Parade Awardees

by Sarah Kepple

At the July 15th meeting of Lakewood City Council, the following awardees were recognized for their participation in this year's 4th of July Parade. 

Most Spirited: Just a Numb3r Dance Crew

Best Bicycle: Bike Lakewood

Best Original Entry: Stem Soap

Best Float: Beck Center for the Arts

Best Color Guard: Akron/Cleveland John Towle MOH 82nd Airborne Association

The Akron/Cleveland John Towle MOH 82nd Airborne Association also surprised city leaders with a certificate and challenge coin in appreciation for the patriotism and support of veterans shown by Lakewood citizens at the parade!

Sarah Kepple

President Sarah Kepple serves all residents as Lakewood City Councilmember at Large. Reach her at sarah.kepple@lakewoodoh.gov or 216.200.5050. 

Volume 20, Issue 15, Posted 6:06 PM, 08.08.2024