For The Joy Of School Supplies

Believe it or not, it’s that special time of year again. Back to School shopping! While most of you probably remember the excitement of picking out new school supplies, there is just something about the possibilities of a brand-new notebook and a sharpened pencil, many of our local students’ families are unable to afford even the most basic of school supplies.

That is where our amazing community comes in: Supplies 4 Success (a committee of the Lakewood Area Collaborative and a member group of The Lakewood Foundation) has joined with H20, area business and local churches summer of collecting school supplies. Our combined group aims to support the families and students who find themselves unable to purchase school supplies.

This year we need your support again to make sure each student has the tools they need for academic success – from crayons to binders! We firmly believe all students should have the opportunity to learn regardless of need. It has been proven that a student starting their school year off with all of the tools they need will have a better chance at a successful academic year. It is far too easy for these students to fall in-between the cracks and drop off the academic track.

It is our goal to have a brand new supply for any student that expresses a need. We do accept gently used supplies that our teachers can use in their classrooms.

Supplies 4 Success will collect supplies until Sunday, August 18th. Items can be dropped off at various locations throughout the city. We are happy to do the shopping for you! A monetary donation can be made through The Lakewood Foundation (with S4S in the subject line), 12525 Lake Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107 or through the Lakewood Foundation page. Please contact us at lkwdschoolsupplies@gmail.com for questions regarding the collection or additional information on how to help.

Items needed:

3 Ring Binders (1” and 1 ½”)

Calculators (TI-30x)

Folders (3 prong/pocket)

Scissors (elementary)

Pen/Pencils

Pencil Pouches

Post It Notes

Planners

Watercolors (elementary)

Glue Sticks

Notebooks (1 and 3 subject)

Dry Erase Markers

Drop Off Locations:

Becks Pool

Blackbird Bakery

The Blue Café

Breadsmith

Foster Pool

KB Confections

Lakewood Art Supply

Lakewood Garden Center

Lakewood YMCA

Nature’s Oasis

Orange Theory

Pet’s General Store

Phoenix Coffee

Roasted Coffee

The Root

Stem Soap

Tease Hair & Body

Lakewood Recreation Department (year-round drop off)

Families in need of school supplies can get them the following ways:

Elementary Families: Contact their Parent Resource Coordinator after the start of the school year. Supplies will not be required the first week of school.

Middle/LHS Students: Can get supplies from their school Guidance Counselors on the first day of school and throughout the school year.

Karen Lee is Supplies4Success Committee Chair.