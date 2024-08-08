Disinformation, AI And Elections: How To Separate Fact From Fiction In 2024, Sept 10 At Lakewood Public Library

Are you worried that deep fakes, artificial intelligence and disinformation may be influencing voter decisions? Are you concerned about election integrity and wonder if there may be an element of truth in the claims of election fraud? How are you feeling about the state of democracy here in the US and globally?

Dean Jackson, a researcher specializing in democracy, media, and technology, and a former investigative analyst with the January 6th Committee, and Lee Jordan, respected news anchor and award-winning journalist, will lead a conversation on these and other topics to get you informed and prepared on September 10, 2024 at 7:00 pm at the Lakewood Public Library, 15425 Detroit Ave.

Brought to you by the Lakewood Chapter of the League of Women Voters in partnership with the Lakewood Public Library.

Venera Foti is a co-chair of the League of Women Voters Lakewood chapter, in charge of Programming. Many of our events are open to the community and we would like to share details.