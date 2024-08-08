Camp Can-Do Is The Best
Our Community Recreation and Education Department goes into overdrive in the summer with an abundance of opportunities for our students while they are on summer break. One example is Camp-Can-Do, an eight-week camp for youth with special needs ages 5 to 13. Campers engage in a variety of positive and socially appropriate endeavors and fun summer activities, like a foam party! Campers participate in adapted activities like art, music, reading, language skills, speech, socialization, swimming, field trips and more. Watching our Rec staff help Camp-Can-Doers participate in the many activities warms one's heart!
Volume 20, Issue 15, Posted 6:06 PM, 08.08.2024