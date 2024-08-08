Accessory Dwelling Units Now Allowed In Lakewood

Exciting news for Lakewood residents! Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU) are now allowed by code in the R-2 zoning district. Accessory Dwelling Unit means a self-contained dwelling unit designed for occupancy by one family for living and sleeping purposes that provides complete independent living facilities, including its own entrance, kitchen, bathroom, and sleeping area that is located on the same lot as a larger single-family dwelling that serves as the principal use of the lot; and whose use is subordinate and incidental to the larger single-family dwelling. (1103.02) This will bring a host of benefits to our community, including:



• Multi-gen living & flexibility for families

• Increased housing supply & choice

• Efficient use of infrastructure

• Affordable home ownership & rentals

• Enhanced property value & neighborhood diversity



Interested in building an ADU on your property? Visit lakewoodoh.gov/accessory-dwelling-units to learn about the application process and explore the possibilities of ADUs.



Find your property's zoning classification here: https://arcg.is/5404v1