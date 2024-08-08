2024 TAEB/LO Distinguished Tree Contest Still Time To Nominate & Win

The categories for this years contest are the following:



The Most Magnificent Tree - Overall Grandeur, be it size or beauty.

The Most Beautiful Conifer - Cone bearing, chiefly evergreens.

The Oddest, Most Unusual Tree - Wow, what an odd tree, but oh so cool!

The Most Beautiful Native Tree - Natives provide food for our native pollinators and wildlife. They are uniquely adapted to our environment. Get a tree guide to see what's native in our area.



There are three easy ways to enter and nominate a tree.



1) EMAIL - Send the address and photo of the tree with category to: production@lakewoodobserver.com



2) INTERNET - Go to LO’s front page “Question of the Day,” leave up to 3 addresses along with their contest category. We will go out and photograph the trees for you.



3) MAIL - Send addresses with category to: Lakewood Observer/TAEB Tree Contest, PO Box 770203, Lakewood, OH 44107 (again, we will happily go out and photograph the tree) Don't forget to include your name as the nominator!



Nominations may be submitted through August 16, 2024. *Winners from prior years may be nominated but will not be eligible to win. Voting will start on August 21st, more about that in the next issue.



Prizes have been donated by these generous Lakewood businesses: Lakewood Garden Center, India Garden, Carabel Beauty Salon, and Woodstock BBQ. If your business would like to take part, contact us at: production@lakewoodobserver.com





Keep looking up Lakewood!