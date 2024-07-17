Upcoming Events

Meet The Author - "Gift Me with Flowers While I’m Present" by LaTonya Fenderson-Warren

Wednesday, July 24, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. in the Main Library Auditorium

LaTonya Fenderson-Warren is a soul poetess and author. Her fourth book, "Gift Me with Flowers While I’m Present," encourages you to live now, love now, and gift flowers to your loved ones while they can enjoy them. While shedding light on social issues that are normally downplayed, she wants her art to become a voice for those who feel silenced. Books will be available for sale and signing at the event.

Meet The Author - "The Edge of Doubt" by David Miraldi

Wednesday, July 31, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. in the Main Library Auditorium

Delve into the captivating world of true crime legal drama with David Miraldi's Edge series inspired by actual cases from Northeast Ohio. Miraldi, a seasoned civil trial attorney and native of Lorain, Ohio, artfully weaves gripping narratives that throw open the hidden intricacies of the American justice system. Books will be available for sale and signing at the event.

Literary Cleveland Presents: Poetry Open Mic

Saturday August 3, 2024 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on the Main Library Front Porch

Join us on the library’s front porch during the Lakewood Arts Festival and enjoy poetry readings from experienced poets, participants from the writing workshops and even inspired festival goers. We encourage everyone interested in sharing their own poetry to sign up at our table during the festival.

Film- "Spellbound" (1945) directed by Alfred Hitchcock

Sunday, August 4, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. (101 minutes) in the Main Library Auditorium

Knit & Lit Book Club: "Tom Lake" by Ann Patchett, Tuesday, August 20, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. in the Main Library Meeting Room

Booked For Murder Book Club: "The Golden Spoon" by Jessa Maxwell, Thursday, August 15, 2024at 7:00 p.m. in the Main Multipurpose Room