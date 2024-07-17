Third Annual Most Distinguished Tree Contest Starts Today

Lakewood’s Tree Advisory and Education Board along with the Lakewood Observer are holding the third Most Distinguished Tree in Lakewood Contest, launching today, July 17, 2024. The contest is aimed at celebrating Lakewood’s status as one of the oldest Tree Cities in the USA, and encouraging the planting and maintenance of the city’s tree canopy. The city has actively been planting trees throughout the city but in order to achieve our goal of increasing the tree canopy to 33% by 2035, we need more trees planted on private property.

It also is focused on encouraging active participation by all residents in the appreciation of our trees, and this year, we are particularly focusing on native trees. Native trees range from mighty giants like many of the oaks and maples, sycamores, birches and tulip poplars to under canopy trees like flowering dogwoods (not kousa dogwoods), redbuds and chokecherries.



Many non native trees like ginkgos and Japanese maples add to the beauty of our landscape but several are considered invasive and should not be planted. Trees to avoid include Norway maples, Callery pears, such as Bradford or Cleveland Select pears, Royal Paulownia or Princess trees and Tree of Heaven, which is the host for the spotted lantern fly. Grab a tree guide to North American trees and figure out what is native in your neighborhood.



The categories for this years 2024 contest are the following:



The Most Magnificent Tree - This tree captures the imagination in many ways for its shape, size, great color, bark, fabulous leaves, and overall grandeur.

The Most Beautiful Conifer - Who doesn’t love Christmas trees of all types?

The Oddest, Most Unusual Tree - Wow, what an odd tree, but oh so cool!

The Most Beautiful Native Tree - Natives provide food for our native pollinators and wildlife. They are uniquely adapted to our environment.



The nominating resident does not need to be the proud owner of the tree. We encourage all tree loving residents to participate in the contest. Nominations may be submitted beginning now, July 17, 2024, through August 16, 2024. *Winners from prior years may be nominated but will not be eligible to win.





There are three easy ways to enter and nominate a tree.



1) EMAIL - Send the address and photo of the tree with category to: production@lakewoodobserver.com



2) INTERNET - Go to LO’s front page “Question of the Day” leave up to 3 addresses along with their contest category. We will go out and photograph the trees for you.



3) MAIL - Send addresses with category to: Lakewood Observer/TAEB Tree Contest, PO Box 770203, Lakewood, OH 44107 (again, we will happily go out and photograph the tree) Don't forget to include your name as the nominator!



Selection Process: Once the nominations are submitted, Lakewood residents will be asked to vote on their pick for each category through an online voting process that provides the photos, categories and addresses of the trees, so you can go see them in person, as you should. Voting will commence on August 21st and end on Sept. 2nd. After votes are tabulated, the trees with the most votes in each category will be named the 2024 Most Distinguished Tree of Lakewood for that category and the nominating resident(s) will receive a prize. The top 2 runners-up trees in each category will also be identified. We will explain more on how to vote in the August 21st issue of the paper.



Results will be posted on the Lakewood Observer website and in print on September 4th, and highlighted on the Tree Advisory and Education Board’s webpage at www.lakewoodoh.org.



Sponsorships Available: Various Lakewood companies have been or will be asked to sponsor the contest and provide contest prizes. Their sponsorship will be included in all news and social media posts related to the contest. Prizes may include gift certificates or gift cards, products, as well as tree saplings ready to be planted.

If you would like to be part in this wonderful nature contest and donate a prize(s) please contact us at: production@lakewoodobserver.com



The Tree Advisory and Education Board collaborates with the City of Lakewood on urban tree policies and practices, promoting the City’s tree programs and educating residents regarding responsible tree stewardship and the benefits of tree planting on private property. We encourage you to consider planting a tree this year on your private property! The city of Lakewood is offering discounted pricing for tree planting through their preferred vendor who will be planting over 400 trees on city properties and tree lawns in 2024. Please see: https://www.lakewoodoh.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Private-Property-Plantings-June2023.pdf