Thank You, Lakewood!

It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as your Ward 2 ­representative on City Council since 2020. I will be resigning my position effective August 5th to accept a new opportunity in public service. This decision comes with a mix of emotions, but primarily, I am grateful that I have been able to have worked alongside such dedicated public servants and with an incredibly engaged and vibrant community.­

During my tenure, we faced unprecedented challenges, particularly with the onset of the pandemic. I drafted the legislation that expanded outdoor dining options to support our local businesses, a testament to our resilience and adaptability. We also made significant strides in housing by permitting the building of accessory dwelling units, providing more housing options for residents. Additionally, I prioritized public safety by committing ARPA funds to ensure that a High Intensity Activated Crosswalk (HAWK) is installed on Madison Avenue between Westwood/Morrison and Victoria/Reveley, which is going out to bid in the next few weeks.

As I continue my career in public service elsewhere, I am confident that Lakewood will continue to thrive. Our efforts have set a strong foundation for the future, and I am excited to see the continued progress and positive direction of our city. Thank you for your support and kindness, and for the opportunity to serve our community.

Jason Shachner is the Vice President of Lakewood City Council and the Ward 2 Councilmember. He is currently serving as an Assistant Law Director for the City of Cleveland. He can be reached at Jason.Shachner@lakewoodoh.gov