Safe Cycling In The Seasonal Heat

Cyclists are in their glory now that summer is officially here. Many – including me – cycle often during the hot days and rides tend to be longer, and sometimes go later, thanks to extended daylight.

The first couple rides in higher temps feel harder as the body adjusts, but proper nutrition and hydration can help keep you safe and feeling your best. In my book "Cycling Rights: Second Edition" local fellow cyclist Dr. Mark Davis suggests drinking a bottle of water before even getting on your bike, and 16-20 ounces per hour (within 15 minutes) once riding. Plain water is fine for a shorter, under an hour ride. If going longer, consider adding electrolyte powder to your water bottles. (Notice that I said “bottles,” plural!) Instant glucose such as Stingers, Shot Blocks, and Skratch available at local Lakewood bike shops like Spin, Beat Cycles and The Bike Spot and running shops like Second Sole can be helpful. Post-ride you’ve got a window of 45-60 minutes for nutrition replenishment. Drinks with whey protein and branch chain amino acids can aid in recovery. And if night cramps are an issue, try magnesium supplements or – my personal favorite – liquid pickle juice! Also, consider planning your day earlier in the morning or later in the evening when temps are generally cooler.

These steps can help you avoid everything from dehydration (with potential muscle cramping) and bonking (“hitting a wall” as your body’s glycogen stores become depleted) to more dangerous situations like heat exhaustion, and heat stroke (a bona fide 911 medical emergency). Familiarize yourself with the symptoms of heat-related illnesses before jumping into longer rides, and always use common sense when the temps and humidity are soaring.

https://www.cdc.gov/extreme-heat/signs-symptoms/index.html

Enjoy your summer by riding safely and legally!

Ken Knabe is Greater Cleveland's Bike Attorney promoting cycling safety and representing cyclists injured by careless drivers. 14222 Madison Avenue Lakewood, OH 44107 (216) 228-7200