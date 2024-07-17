President's Page: Applications Sought For Ward 2 Councilmember, Thank You, Outgoing Councilmember Jason Shachner

Hi Neighbors,

At the Monday, July 15th meeting of City Council, it was announced that current Vice President and Ward 2 Councilmember Jason Shachner will resign from Council effective August 5th, 2024. Pursuant to Articles 2.1 and 2.2 of the Charter, Council has 60 days from that date to appoint. Therefore, Council will begin to accept applications for the position immediately.

An applicant must be a resident of Ward 2, a registered voter of the city and a resident of the city for at least one year to qualify for consideration. The candidate appointed to this position will serve until December 31, 2025. In the next municipal election in November of 2025, voters will determine the individual elected to serve the final two years of the unexpired Ward 2 Councilmember term. The appointed individual may run in that election if they wish to continue the role.

Interested Ward 2 residents, please submit a cover letter and resume in PDF format to the Clerk of Council at council@lakewoodoh.gov. Applications will be accepted until August 23, 2024. I expect candidate interviews to be held and a subsequent appointment to be made in early September. I and my fellow At-Large Councilmembers Tom Bullock and Tristan Rader will continue to serve Ward 2 residents in the interim.

I encourage interested individuals to join us for the Ward 2 Council Community Conversation on August 6th from 6-7pm at the Main branch of Lakewood Public Library at 15425 Detroit Ave to meet fellow Ward 2 residents, hear some of their ideas and concerns, and learn about items currently in progress in the City. The Ward 4 Council Community Conversation on August 20th from 6-7pm will also provide an educational forum. All are welcome at both events.

Though it is our duty to begin to look to the future with this appointment, I also wish to express my gratitude to outgoing Ward 2 Councilmember Shachner for his dedicated service to our city. Regular readers of this publication will no doubt remember with appreciation his many informative “View from Ward 2” articles, which proactively provided regular updates to constituents. Vice President Shachner’s legislative accomplishments include legalizing beekeeping, protecting pollinator plants, permitting accessory dwelling units, and establishing common sense regulations on adult use marijuana. He has been a staunch advocate for increased public safety infrastructure, including allocating funds for an additional crosswalk on Madison. I have been continuously impressed by his effectiveness as a legislator and deeply appreciated his fierce allyship in the fight to protect reproductive rights.

As Councilmember Shachner leaves to embark on a new professional opportunity to continue his public service career, I hope you will join me in thanking him and wishing him and his family all the best.