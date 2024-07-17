Observations On The District: The Good, The Better And The What The Heck: Part 5

Good: A special Board meeting was held several months ago on April 29th. This is how it was described: “The Superintendent and Cabinet members provided Board members with an update on matters pertaining to the 2023-2024 school year and discussed planning for the 2024-2025 school year and beyond.”

What is the cabinet? Superintendent Niedzwiecki explained: “(The) Cabinet comprises the Superintendent, Assistant Superintendent, Treasurer, and all of the Directors at the Central Office. Over the years, a few have lived in Lakewood, attended Lakewood schools, or graduated from Lakewood. To date, I do not believe anyone lives in Lakewood.”

Directors in the cabinet are HR, Operations, Student Services, Teaching and Learning, Technology, Community and District Activities. (Correction: the Director of Operations lives in Lakewood.) Can the cabinet be considered an advisory group for the superintendent? “Yes. In addition, they become experts in their fields.” The Cabinet also presents to the Board and makes recommendations regarding Lakewood and the future of our schools and community.

Better: It’s Lakewood, and summer means camps, camps, camps where learning is fun: Pony Camp, Rock On! And Strings on Fire, Kids Connection, Safety Town, Build a Bot Camp, Ranger Roundball Camp and Lakewood Girls Summer Basketball Camp to name a few. There are also more in our community from the Beck Center to Lakewood Public Library. At all the Lakewood outdoor spaces there is lots of laughing and sounds of fun.

What the Heck?

First: Cabinet members are not required to live in Lakewood, and the Board isn't required to record special meetings and make them available to the public.

I am sure the Lakewood community appreciates all the work that cabinet members put forth for our students. However, a couple of years ago a cabinet level administrator told me that I was tone deaf to the Lakewood community. Since I was stunned, I missed the opportunity to reply, “At least I live In Lakewood.” That’s a powerful group of administrators with no 24-hour connection to our community. Walking down our streets, mowing the lawn, hanging out at a coffee shop or cheering on softball games to truly understand the effect of the choices being made.

If we had known that they were presenting information about the current and future state of our schools, then the Lakewood stakeholder would be more informed about the future of our schools. We can’t dispute the members’ qualifications in their fields, but how in tune are they with our community? Like regular meetings, perhaps "special" meetings should be recorded to make sure the information that the cabinet shared could be easily accessible to the Lakewood community.

But since they are not recorded, how do you find out what happened at a special meeting? Wouldn’t it be easier if all meetings (regular and special) were videotaped and archived so the community could watch and learn? In the meantime, if you want to be added to the special meetings list email kent.zeman@lakewoodcityschools.org.

Second: The Board needs more clarity with regard to what they are doing in executive sessions.

Recently, I contacted Mr. Zeman with a question regarding Executive Sessions. Specifically, this is the practice of holding executive sessions prior to the public meeting which the public is not allowed to attend. But hold on-- executive sessions can only occur by a motion and second for adjournment during a regular or special meeting.

His answer? “Out of courtesy to the public, the board notices the meeting with the new start time and indicates the board will be immediately entering executive session.” So, the meeting before the general meeting is to meet in executive session. “On occasion, the board needs to meet in executive session.”

So, let’s investigate the “on occasion” comment. This school year starting 9/5 thru 6/12 there were 24 regular/special meetings. Nineteen of them adjourned for executive sessions. Sure do wish I got a paycheck for that "occasional" timeline. Every single time they adjourned it was only for “consideration of the employment of public employees.“

According to LCSD website “The motion and vote to hold that executive session shall state, with specificity, which one or more of the approved matters listed in R.C. 121.22(G) are to be considered at the executive session but shall not list any matter in which the Board (or its designees, committees, or sub- committees as applicable) has no intention of considering.” Read that as you will. Does it mean that the Board is required to announce which of the 8 reasons from R.C.121.22 are to be discussed or does it mean only one is needed to meet the criteria?

Is the Lakewood School Board breaking a rule? I googled to get an answer.

“Each executive session discussion must be limited to the purpose or purposes stated. It is unlawful to state only one purpose for an executive session, then discuss a second topic (although an executive session may be called for the purpose of discussing several topics provided that the motion lists the purposes for each) (Vermilion Teachers’ Assn. v. Vermilion Local School Dist. Bd. of Edn., 98 Ohio App.3d 524, 648 N.E.2d 1384 (6th Dist.1994)). Similarly, in State ex rel. Hicks v. Clermont Cty Bd. of Commrs., 2021-Ohio-998, the court found that a public body cannot simply list all eight statutory reasons to go into an executive session unless every single reason was applicable and actually to be discussed.https://tinyurl.com/yf33cys9

Why does this matter? Integrity within the School Board should matter. The community deserves the information that the state dictates. Does it make a difference to say "consideration to hire" versus "negotiating a contract"? According to R.C. 121.22, it does.

So just a little rule, why bother to even worry about it? For the board to function, it must have the trust of ourcommunity. My second-floor bathroom had a little drip, drip, drip one time. Something we probably wouldn’t have noticed even if we were home. But that drip, drip…well it brought the ceiling down in my kitchen.

School Board regular meetings are every 1st and 3rd Monday at 7pm. You can watch live or later on youtube. Search “Brent Kallay”. This is also where you will find a number of activities that have been recorded throughout the school year.