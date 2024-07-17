Meet Us At Cove: Wellness Team, Division Of Aging

Meet our dedicated wellness team at Cove Community Center, where a combined 64 years of experience and dedication to wellness is evident. Committed to promoting health and community spirit through the Division of Aging, our team offers transformative practices such as Adapted Jazzercise, Silver Strength, Qigong, slow flow chair yoga, Tai Chi, and line dancing. Each program is designed to enhance physical well-being and foster inner peace, ensuring a holistic approach to wellness for all participants. If you’re 60 years of age or older, join us at Cove and embark on a journey towards a healthier, more vibrant you.

Patty McGuire, Adapted Jazzercise Instructor

Since 2010, Patty McGuire has specialized in adapted Jazzercise for seniors and individuals with disabilities. Her classes at Cove combine physical movement with diverse music, providing physical and cognitive benefits. Each session includes warm-ups, cardio, strength training, and stretching to promote overall health. The social aspect creates a supportive environment, combating depression and boosting motivation. Participants consistently report significant health improvements.

"I find joy in seeing people happy and fit," says Patty. She focuses on adapted Jazzercise and other tailored fitness activities to meet individual needs. Teaching at Cove allows Patty to foster unity among seniors and individuals with disabilities, cultivating a thriving community environment.

Adapted Jazzercise, provided free by the inclusive adult day care center Inner Peace, supports adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. This class features extended, low-impact exercises with chair options for inclusive participation, promoting health and well-being through music and movement while embracing diversity.

Paul Zegarac, Wellness/Qigong Instructor

Nine and a half years ago, Paul Zegarac began his journey into health and wellness after being diagnosed with brain cancer. Seeking balance in breath, body, and mind, Paul discovered Qigong, a Chinese form of yoga. His dedication to this practice, focusing on body movement, breath, mental visualization, and stillness, has been a key part of his recovery. After knowing how much balance the practices brought him in his life, the rest of his life is dedicated to sharing them with others to make a positive difference in the world.

Recently, Paul began teaching Qigong to our senior participants, who report feeling lighter, more relaxed, and experiencing less joint stiffness. This is Paul's first time working exclusively with seniors, and he cherishes the sense of community it brings. Our participants eagerly anticipate his weekly Qigong class right after the last one ends.

Outside of Qigong, Paul is a nature enthusiast and has spent ten years working in cage-free daycare and dog rescue at the Mutt Hutt in Tremont.

Andrea Horvath: Certified Silver Strength Instructor

Andrea Horvath, a Certified Group Ex Instructor, has been guiding fitness classes for 12 years after a 30-year career as a social worker. Her fitness journey began at the Westshore Y, where staff encouraged her to become a certified group fitness instructor.

Eighteen months ago, while teaching at the Lakewood Y, Andrea heard her students raving about the Lakewood Division of Aging at Cove Community Center. She visited, proposed an exercise class for older adults, and quickly secured a weekly slot on Tuesdays at 12:30.

Andrea’s “Silver Strength” classes focus on improving strength, balance, flexibility, and range of motion, significantly enhancing her students' physical fitness and well-being. She delights in their progress and champions the mantra: "use it or lose it!"

Joyce Roman, Slow Flow Chair Yoga Instructor

Joyce Roman has practiced yoga for 14 years and became certified in 2017. During the pandemic, Joyce's passion for yoga intensified, inspiring her to give back to the community through the practice of slow flow chair yoga. This gentle practice focuses on mindful movement and body awareness, offering participants a path to inner peace and well-being. Joyce appreciates its respectful approach to the body, creating a calming and accepting atmosphere.

Joyce values the respectful and mindful approach that slow flow chair yoga takes towards the body. This practice encourages participants to move with intention, fostering a deeper connection between mind and body. The benefits of this practice are numerous, including improved flexibility, reduced stress, and a greater sense of overall well-being.

At Cove, Joyce finds immense fulfillment in working with seniors, fostering a strong sense of community and camaraderie among her students. Since 2021, Joyce has seen her classes grow in popularity, now averaging 15 participants per session. This diverse group of individuals comes together to experience the many benefits of yoga, from physical health improvements to mental and emotional rejuvenation.

Joyce’s dedication to slow flow chair yoga inspires others, showcasing its transformative potential. Her work at Cove encourages a more connected and peaceful community, highlighting the serenity and resilience yoga can bring to life.

Jan Casey-Liber, Tai Chi Instructor

Jan has empowered seniors through Tai Chi for 12 years, seeing significant improvements in balance, flexibility, and pain reduction. Her calming exercises also help lower anxiety and improve blood pressure. As a senior herself, Jan understands the challenges of aging.

Teaching Tai Chi brings fulfillment, laughter, and appreciation from her students. With support from Barry Wemyss and Division of Aging staff, sessions run smoothly, enhancing everyone's experience. Join Jan at Cove to experience Tai Chi's transformative benefits firsthand.

Caroline Walters, Line Dance Instructor

Caroline Walters discovered her passion for teaching line dance in 2022 while volunteering at Cove Community Center. What started with a casual interest in line dancing quickly led to her leading sessions at the center. She's noticed a significant change in participants' moods when the music starts, often receiving praise for her song choices. She’s delighted to see dancers' balance improve, accompanied by genuine smiles and positive feedback. Caroline finds immense joy in sharing her passion with others. "The appreciation and thanks from the participants mean a lot to me."

Join Caroline and fellow dance enthusiasts every Friday at Cove for an energizing session of line dancing. Experience the camaraderie and joy of movement—she's sure you'll love it.

Nancy Feighan is a Project Specialist II, at the Department of Human Services, City of Lakewood.