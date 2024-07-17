Mayor's Corner: Early Returns On Heritage Home Program Show High Homeowner Interest

In March of this year, the City of Lakewood began partnering again with the Cleveland Restoration Society to provide access to the Heritage Home Program for owners of Lakewood homes built over 50 years ago. With the return of Heritage Home, Lakewood homeowners can once again access professional guidance and low-cost, below-market-rate financing to upgrade and maintain our community’s impressive stock of historic homes. The City was recently provided a snapshot of early use of the program, and the interest in the program is impressive.

By way of background, the Heritage Home Program has two main aspects. First, it provides free, impartial, and independent technical assistance and advice for home repair and maintenance projects. That can mean anything from help finding and evaluating suitable contractors to general advice on repairs and remodeling down to helping owners pick out a paint color scheme that fits with the charm of their century-home. Second, Heritage Home also connects homeowners to affordable loans for home projects, with rates as low 2% fixed, provided by local banks. That is a huge benefit in light of the interest being charged in the market in recent years, helping homeowners get their projects done without breaking the bank.

Restoration Society staff provided the City with a snapshot of usage for the first two months of the program, and in a short period of time, over 350 Lakewood homeowners reached out to the Restoration Society to inquire about Heritage Home Program resources. Out of those contacts, 53 site visits were performed, and 18 additional off-site technical assistance contacts were performed. Finally, nine homeowners applied for loans in the first month alone, with a value of nearly $450,000. Overall, projects where Home Heritage was involved in just that short period of time exceeded $3 million.

What this early data tells us is that there was pent up demand for this kind of assistance in Lakewood, and it bodes well for our homeowners being able to improve and maintain their residences. We suspected the program would be popular when over 100 Lakewood residents attended the first informational meeting on March 7th at Lakewood Library, and this early information is proving that expectation correct.

I once again encourage anyone considering a repair or improvement to consider checking in with the team on the Heritage Home Program. The technical assistance is free, and The Cleveland Restoration Society is a nonprofit, so they are not out to use this as a way to upsell you a product. Consider a call to the Restoration Society at 216-426-3116 or visit the website: www.heritagehomeprogram.org.

Lakewood continues to be blessed with an abundance of beautiful, historic homes. With the Heritage Home Program now in full effect, we have one more way to make sure these gems continue to shine for centuries to come.