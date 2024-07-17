Lakewood Women's Club Awards Scholarship

Each year, the Lakewood Women’s Club (LWC) awards a scholarship to young woman graduating from high school who plans to continue on to a higher education institution.



This year we are proud to announce that Emily Potoczak, Lakewood High School graduate, Class of 2024, is this year’s scholarship honoree. Emily applied to almost 20 universities, and has declared Biology/Pre-Med as her major at The Ohio State University.



Emily has achieved at a high level in the classroom, on the volleyball court and softball diamond, and in our community. She has been recognized as a 5.0+ GPA Fall and Spring athlete (Volleyball and Softball), and graduated from high school with an overall GPA over 4.75.

She began high school classes in middle school, and earned college credits while in high school. Her class schedule over four years of high school was filled with numerous AP and advanced classes.



Outside the classroom and the playing fields, Emily spent many hours volunteering with Help to Others (H2O) and volleyball and softball camps. Emily says: “I believe that I have made a positive impact on my community through acts of service. I started volunteering as early as possible so I would be able to help others around me. It began in sixth grade when I joined my community’s youth service program, Help to Others (H2O), and certainly have not stopped. I have been able to work myself up the ranks and to become even more involved. I love the feeling of being able to be a part of something greater than myself. Service and volunteering has definitely shaped me into the person I am today. The rewards have been very plentiful. I have been able to see the faces of the people I have helped light up. It makes me feel like I am doing the right thing in this world. I have also learned about many different backgrounds and that has shaped me to the person that I am today. Whether I am helping someone who is younger than me or someone who is older than me, they have all taught me valuable lessons”.



The Lakewood Women’s Club is a philanthropic organization that hosts a fundraiser each year entitled “Women Honoring Women”, with proceeds supporting our Scholarship Program. The money we raise through our celebration that honors and awards business and community women leaders, is paid forward to our scholarship honoree. It's a wonderful way to continuously support and recognize the young women just starting out and as well as noteworthy, established women in Lakewood.



This year, our scholarship was named in honor of Patty Ryan, former president of the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce, and a true champion of Lakewood, who passed away in 2023. Her husband Jamer, and two of her three daughters, Abby and Caty (Tess was unable to attend), were at our Women Honoring Women event on April 11 at Vosh to help us remember Patty, and to present Emily with her check. At the time of the event, we presented a big, blank check, as the proceeds of the event would determine the amount of the scholarship. Our very generous attendees allowed us to give Emily a regular size check in the amount of $3000!



“As chair of the 2024 scholarship committee, I applaud all of our applicants. The breadth and depth of their studies, extra curricular activities, leadership roles both in school and in our community is impressive. Each applicant had a unique story to tell, making the decision to select a winner difficult. Congratulations to Emily, we are excited for her to continue to grow, learn and excel at The Ohio State University. Honoring Patty Ryan with this year’s “named” scholarship was a special moment, and helped us all to remember the gift of kindness that is so easily shared,” said Margaret Wetzler, this year’s committee chair.