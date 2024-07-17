Lakewood Public Library Upcoming Programs - Children’s And Youth Services

Adventure Begins at Your Library

For all children and youth from birth up to those entering twelfth grade. Read for fun and rewards. Participants will be entered into weekly drawings for prizes and gift cards. Readers can check online or in person. Finishers receive a certificate of completion and a new book to keep. Registration is required.

Friday, May 10, 2024 through Monday, August 12, 2024 at the Main Library and Madison Branch

Adventure Begins at Your Library Scavenger Hunt

For all ages. Children are invited to participate in the Summer Reading Club scavenger hunt by looking for pictures of road and traffic symbols they might find on their next adventure. The pictures are found throughout the Children’s and Youth Services area of the library. The hunt lasts all summer. When you finish, turn in your scavenger hunt sheet to be entered in a drawing for a prize. No registration is required.

The Wonderful World of Bubbles

For the whole family. Bubbles and science are taken to a new level of fun at this entertaining show. See square bubbles, bubbles that change shape, bubbles that walk a tight rope and even a person inside of a bubble! This is a laugh out loud comedy show for all ages. No registration required.

Friday, July 26, 2024 3:00pm - 4:00pm in the Main Library Multipurpose Room

Eager Engineers Camp

For Students in First through Fifth Grade. Eager Engineers is about hands on learning with Lego's, K'nex, Citiblocs and more. Your child will be exposed to ideas like simple machines, anatomy, design, architecture and aerodynamics. Every class will introduce an educational concept, and then participants will build it! This creates excitement, discovery and self-confidence. Join us for Flying Objects, Citibloc Big Ben, K'nex Balance It, Lego Dragon Race and more. Registration is required for each session.

Monday, July 22, 2024- Thursday, July 25, 2024

Monday, August 5, 2024- Thursday, August 8, 2024

Madison Branch- 9:30am-10:30am in the Madison Branch Meeting Room

Main Library- 11:30 am-12:30pm in the Main Library Multipurpose Room

Harry Potter’s Birthday Extravaganza and Storytime

For Students in First through Sixth Grade. Join us in celebration of Harry Potter’s 44th Birthday in an extravaganza filled with reading, music, arts & crafts, games, and play. Dress up, discover your dormitory, choose a name, make a wand, test your Hogwarts knowledge, and send Harry a birthday card. Reservations are not required.

Saturday, July 27, 2024 2:00-4:00pm in the Main Library Activity Room

Family Weekend Wonders

Looking for weekend entertainment for the whole family? Look no further! Drop in to the Library's special weekend story time. Your whole family will enjoy these programs full of enthusiastic stories, engaging activities, entertaining music and clever crafts. Family Weekend Wonders Drop-In Story Time is offered every weekend throughout the year and features a different theme each week to keep things engaging. No registration is required.

Main Library- Fridays and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m.

Madison Branch- Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

To sign up for any program, register online at lakewoodpubliclibrary.org/youth or call (216) 226-8275, ext. 140.