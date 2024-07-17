Lakewood Arts Festival Original Art, Original Music, Original Food Saturday, August 3, 2024 10AM-6PM

For one breezy summer day, Detroit Avenue from Belle to Arthur, becomes a creative oasis and brings artists of all disciplines together with 15,000 collectors and art lovers. The juried festival hosts over 175 regional and national artists displaying painting, prints, photography, art glass, ceramics, sculpture, jewelry and more.



Returning to the festival this year will be Billy Ritter featuring handmade and atmospherically firedceramics. Emily Joyce is a vitreous enamellist, creating wearable art and small sculpture with a balance of playfulness and elegance. This year’s stellar jewelry selection includes hand forged timepieces and jewelry by Alexander Draven of The ExCB and MimiAntonetti of Nautilus Creations of Pittsburgh. Utilizing steel, titanium, copper and brass, Antonetti interprets variations of European, Persian and Japanese armor styles in her jewelry.



The festival is pleased to welcome back Korey Smerk, known for his architectural photos of The Old Arcade and drone shots of downtown Cleveland and Whiskey Island. Dynamic metal sculptures blending classic and contemporary forms are individually crafted by Thomas Yano. His work appears in collections and exhibitions in New York, Chicago, Miami and more. Fine art prints and painting selections include works by George Kocar, Chuck Wimmer, our “Best of Show 2023” and Brian Jasinki of Grey Cardigan.



Live performance is another aspect of original art to appreciate at this year’s fest. Twelve bands appear on two stages at The Andrews Stage and the City Center Park Stage featuring Charity Evonna, Hot Club of Cleveland, Chris Allen, Country Honk Acoustic, Maura Rogers and The Bellows, Opus 216, Moon Echo Garden and more.



Originally founded in 1978, festival proceeds fund local arts grants and an annual scholarship for graduating high school seniors from Lakewood, continuing to art school. Additional grants for arts funding include The Beck Center, Lakewood High School and more. To support scholarship giving, or for festival information visit www.lakewoodartsfest.org.