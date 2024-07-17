Irie Jamaican Kitchen Expands To Lakewood, Bringing Authentic Caribbean Flavors To The Community

Irie Jamaican Kitchen, a fast-casual restaurant concept known for its vibrant island flavors, is pleased to announce the opening of its fifth location in Lakewood, Ohio. This exciting expansion brings Chef Omar McKay's celebrated Caribbean cuisine to a new and eager audience.

A Taste of the Islands in Lakewood

Located at 13804 Detroit Ave., Irie Lakewood offers a menu brimming with authentic Jamaican dishes, all prepared with fresh, high-quality ingredients. Guests can savor classic jerk chicken, simmered in a blend of fiery spices and aromatic herbs. Rich and flavorful curries, featuring chicken, shrimp, or braised oxtail, cater to a variety of palates. Each dish is complemented by perfectly cooked rice and beans, tangy coleslaw, and sweet plantains, creating a truly satisfying dining experience.

Beyond the Food: An Irie Atmosphere

Irie Jamaican Kitchen strives to create a welcoming and vibrant atmosphere for its guests. The friendly staff provides exceptional service, ensuring a positive and memorable dining experience. The lively ambiance evokes the spirit of the Caribbean, transporting guests to a tropical haven.

A Commitment to Community

Irie Jamaican Kitchen is dedicated to becoming a valued member of the Lakewood community. The restaurant is committed to using fresh, locally sourced ingredients whenever possible, supporting area farmers and businesses. We offer a catering service. For more information, visit our website to view the menu and call to order at (440) 409-7880. Additionally, Irie Lakewood plans to participate in local events and initiatives, fostering a strong connection with the neighborhood.

Experience the Irie Difference

Irie Jamaican Kitchen Lakewood is now open! The restaurant welcomes guests Tuesday through Saturday from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm, and Sunday’s noon until 6:00 pm. Come experience the taste of the Caribbean and discover the Irie difference. Live iRiE. Eat iRiE!

For more information, please contact:

https://www.iriejakitchen.com/ also on FACEBOOK, TWITTER, INSTAGRAM and TIKTOK.

Pat Crosby is Executive Sales Processing Manager for Irie Jamaican Kitchen. She works in the public to bring authentic Caribbean foods to different venues.