Hixson's Christmas In July Sale

Here in the heart of Lakewood, a town known for its tight-knit community and timeless charm, stands “Hixson’s,” a beloved shop that has been a cornerstone of the town for over seventy years. William Hixson, the shop’s namesake, and owner, passed peacefully in December of 2022 leaving many unanswered questions regarding what would happen to the one-of-a-kind store. I am pleased to tell you that the store and William’s legacy lives on.



What many people didn’t know is that Mr. Christmas was a collector of all things, and we are ready to share those precious items with his loyal customers to keep his spirit alive. Throughout our store we have uncovered many hidden gems that are awaiting their new homes. Some of these items include never before seen stained glass windows, Tiffany-style lamps, and architectural elements. There is an array of vintage and antique oriental collectibles including art, furniture, and textiles. Spread the word and help us pass on these one of a kind items for generations to come.



Of course, it wouldn’t be Hixson’s if we didn’t mention Christmas! Please join us for our Christmas in July sale which will feature 30% off ALL things Christmas throughout the store. The sale will run from July 21st through July 26th from 12pm to 6pm. Hixson's is located at 14125 Detroit Avenue (216) 521-9277

Matthias Burke is the current proprieter of Hixson's. Matthais is a firefighter who has worked with Bill Hixson since he was 14 years old and is passionate about retaining the history of the store.