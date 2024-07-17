Healthy Lakewood Foundation Awards $212,500 In Community Grants

The Healthy Lakewood Foundation (HLF) Board of Directors awarded $212,500 in 2024 funding for its Community Grants program at its July Board meeting. Additionally, the Board committed $170,000 in 2025 funding for eight organizations receiving two-year grants. Overall, twelve area organizations were granted funds to advance programs that address health and well-being in the Lakewood community.

HLF’s Board President Becca Baas explains, “Through HLF's Community Grants Program, we're investing in the vital work of local non-profits making a tangible difference in Lakewood. These organizations work directly in our community to address critical issues like food security, housing stability, and social connections. By providing substantial, multi-year funding, we're not just supporting individual programs – we aim to build the long-term capacity of these essential community partners.”

HLF places a priority on programs that support low-income single-parent families, children and youth, older adults, and immigrants and refugees.

Funding included awards to:

LakewoodAlive for the Senior Outreach and Support (SOS) Program, offering comprehensive services that includes aging in place assessments, low-cost home improvements, the Lakewood Paint Program and other community resources for senior residents to increase their safety at home.

Lakewood Community Services Center (LCSC) for their food delivery program that provides essential home-delivery to low-income individuals and families in Lakewood.

Barton Center for the Healthy Connections Program (HCP), offering free, regular low-impact physical activities and social opportunities for seniors, including art and music therapy, chair yoga, tai-chi, community events, and more.

Asian Services in Action, Inc. (ASIA) for support to newcomer and refugee residents in Lakewood through food resources, parenting groups, summer and after school programming for school-age children, translation services, and additional wraparound services.

Journey Center for Safety and Healing for the Justice System Advocacy Program (JSAP) for domestic violence victim advocacy in the Lakewood Municipal Court. Funding also supports training for Lakewood police officers, domestic violence education classes, safety planning, and connections to resources in the community.

Additionally, the HLF Board awarded a $55,000 System-Level Grant to the Division of Early Childhood, a program of the City of Lakewood’s Department of Human Services, over two years for the Lakewood Childcare Scholarship program. Funding offers support for children and their families, enabling parents to maintain stable employment while ensuring their children receive high-quality, regulated childcare.

See the complete list of grant funding awarded on HLF’s website. HLF’s next funding opportunities are the Systems-Change Grant LOI process that opens on August 12, 2024 and the Neighborhood Opportunity Grant process that opens on August 19, 2024. More information can be found on our website.

Sharon Schuldt is the Healthy Lakewood Foundation - Foundation and Grants Coordinator.