Gigalearn: 10 Years Of Tech Education

Happy 10th birthday to Lakewood-based small business Gigalearn, LLC!! Founded on July 3, 2014 by Lakewood resident Sarah Kepple, Gigalearn helps learners of all ages engage in the digital age.

Gigalearn focuses on computer coding, robotics, and STEAM classes, camps, and curriculum for youth learners in grades K-12, but they also help adult learners build new technology skills. They work with a number of community partners including schools, recreation centers, and libraries to bring the fun to neighborhoods throughout the greater Northeast Ohio region. Additionally, they offer private opportunities for homeschool groups, scout troops, and others and work one-on-one with private clients on digital literacy, web development, and social media impact.

Locally, Gigalearn routinely offers classes via Lakewood’s Community Recreation & Education Department and has taught classes at Lakewood Public Library. GameBOT and Jr GameBOT, which combine creating video games with programming LEGO robots, are popular options at Lakewood Rec.

Kepple began Gigalearn after working in public libraries for over 10 years. Her career began at Lakewood Public Library, and she was last with Cuyahoga County Public Library, where she founded their Robotix Blox initiative, before becoming an entrepreneur. She is the author of two books, "Teaching Coding through Game Creation," and "Library Robotics: Technology and English Language Arts Activities for Ages 8-24." Kepple holds a BFA from Kent State University and an MLIS from Drexel University, and she is a Treu-Mart Youth Development Fellow through Case Western Reserve University.

Fortunately, Gigalearn weathered the challenges of the Covid pandemic. 2020 was looking to be the busiest year yet for Kepple when everything shut down, and it was quite some time before schools, libraries, and rec centers began offering programs again. Now, business is back and better than ever. In fact, Gigalearn has grown from 1 to 6 staff members over the past two years.

Kepple feels that her greatest strength as an educator is in helping others build confidence and competence. She builds her classes to be fun and collaborative. For students who take her classes again and again (and many of them do!), there are always new skills and new challenges for them to continue to build their knowledge and self-confidence. In fact, Kepple’s newest two employees took some of Gigalearn’s first classes almost 10 years ago!

For more info and current classes, visit https://www.gigalearnit.com/