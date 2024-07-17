2024 Senior Scholarship Winner, Bode Smith

Bode Smith is the student who leaves you marveling at how they manage to accomplish so much while remaining grounded, kind, and well-rounded. His academic success, highlighted by a perfect ACT score, is just one of the many remarkable achievements Bode has earned during his four years at LHS.



Bode's passion for music has brought him numerous awards and honors. As a member of The Lakewood Project, he has consistently showcased his musical prowess. He served as Concertmaster for the Chamber Orchestra for 3 years and was also a member of the Four Seasons String Quartet. He was selected to the Northeast Ohio Regional Orchestra in 2022.



Beyond his musical achievements, Bode has shown a strong commitment to academic excellence and community service. He is a member of both the National Honor Society and the Tri-M Honor Society, organizations that recognize outstanding scholarship, leadership, and service.



Oh, and Bode even finds time to hold down a part-time job! In every endeavor, Bode Smith exemplifies the qualities of a true scholar and good person!



Bode received the George P. Read Music Scholarship and will attend Ohio University to study music performance. Best wishes, Bode!