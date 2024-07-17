2024 Senior Scholarship Recipient, Meredith (Edie) Barcelona

We aren’t sure how Edie Barcelona had time to sleep during her four years at LHS. With music in her veins, Edie is a skilled and passionate dancer who studied at the Beck Center for the Arts and also took private piano and vocal lessons. She was a member of the LHS Chamber Choir and Fourtes and served as a volunteer choreographer for the musicals at Harding Middle School. Edie also performed with the Barnstormers and in the Lakewood Congregational Church youth musicals and was a marching band and drill team member.



When she wasn’t honing her musical talents, Edie was diving with the LHS Diving Team, researching and presenting historical topics with the history club, and was involved in both the National Honor Society and French Honor Society. Just as she is a determined dancer and musician, Edie also displayed near perfection in her academic performance tackling a schedule full of AP and honors classes. Her list of awards and achievements is impressive and ranges from winning the Lakewood/Rocky River Rotary Club Speech Contest and Rangerette of the Year to the Governor’s Merit Scholarship from the Ohio Department of Higher Education.



Edie received the Dr. Lisa Hanson Fine Arts Scholarship and intends to attend the Toronto Metropolitan University and will no doubt continue to be an outstanding student with a bright future.