2024 Senior Scholarship Recipient, Cameron Wereb

Cameron Wereb certainly made the most of her four years at Lakewood High and in doing so, made a significant impact at LHS through her leadership, community service and outstanding academic achievements. Cameron was one of Lakewood High and the Class of 2024’s six National Merit Commended Students, a prestigious nationwide honor.

Her extracurricular involvement reflects Cameron’s broad interests, curious nature and desire to serve and improve her community whether in school or out. Cameron was captain of the LHS Mock Trial Team, a member of the Club Identity/Race & Diversity Leadership Team, National Honor Society, History Club and the Lakewood Ranger Marching Band Color Guard.

Her commitment to community service was evident through her volunteer work with Lakewood Congregational Church Childcare, the H2O service organization, and The Fairytale Foundation. Cameron’s high school career is a testament to her dedication, leadership, service and compassion. Cameron received the Class of 1960 Scholarship and the Pearl Ann Bodle Class of ‘50 Memorial Scholarship. She will attend the University of Michigan in the fall studying film.