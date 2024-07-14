League of Women Voters Mary Warren Impact Scholarship Winner Leah Campbell's Winning Essay

The Dissolution Of The Weimer Republic: A Cautionary Tale

In 1919, out of the rubble of World War One, the Weimar Republic emerged. Founded on many of the same principles as the United States, the Weimar Constitution held democracy at its core, beginning with, “Political authority emanates from the people.” The Weimar Constitution ensured all of its citizens equality before the law, universal suffrage, and fundamental civil rights. Despite this facade of an ideal democracy, most Americans are more familiar with the Weimar Republic under the name Nazi Germany. What could have transformed a seemingly perfect democracy into one of the most inhumane regimes in human history?

Adolf Hitler knew how to play the political game. Like many young German men at the time, Hitler had a strong sense of national identity in a country that was drowning in disparities, debt, and humiliation in the aftermath of the war. In his founding of the Nazi party, Hitler harnessed this mass insecurity and promised his followers a remedy to the pathetic condition their country was in. His remedy? Annihilate the Jewish race and culture. With the overarching cause of German disparity being unclear, Hitler pointed a finger at the Jews — a group that had historically been discriminated against. Quickly, it became an us-versus-them battle. Hitler spoke to thousands of reactionary Germans with similar yearnings for the prosperity that they once enjoyed and mobilized them against a chosen victim and the rest is history.

The Weimar Republic is not as different from the United States as it may seem. While there are key differences between the republics and their cultures, all democracies face similar threats. The Weimar Republic ended in tragedy when factions of the population turned against another and dehumanized the enemy. Democracies can only function with a certain level of respect for one’s fellow citizens. We can only enjoy our freedom to choose our leaders when we can respect the opinions, beliefs, and presentation of others. The current political polarization in the United States mobilizes similar “us-versus-them” ideologies that pose great threats to our democracy. While the United States is not yet on a trajectory to execute the next Holocaust, we as Americans should take heed of the downfall of the Weimar Republic. The Weimar Republic is living proof that democracies need to be consistently maintained and checked in order to be preserved. It is a cautionary tale of what may happen when the fabric of society unravels in the absence of a true democracy.

We need democracy and can’t take it for granted. It is our civic duty to protect and preserve our democracy by engaging in public discourse, informing ourselves on relevant issues, and voting in every election. Most importantly, we all need to encourage others to do the same because democracy requires communal buy-in. Democracy is in everyone’s interest regardless of race, gender, age, of political interest. Democracy is for the common good.

Leah Campbell plans to study environmental or civil engineering with a minor in history at the Ohio State University.