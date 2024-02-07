Upcoming Events

Support local writers and celebrate the creativity of our diverse community by attending Lakewood Public Library’s "Meet The Author," a platform for Northeast Ohioans to share their latest books and unique perspectives.

Meet The Author: "The Long & Winding Phone!" by Helen Marketti, Wednesday, July 10, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. in the Main Library Auditorium

Julian Lennon, Pete Best and Pattie Boyd are part of a collection of interviews with a Fab Four connection by Helen Marketti in "The Long & Winding Phone!" Join the author for a nostalgic trip into Beatles history from the people who either knew or were deeply affected by the four lads from Liverpool. Books will be available for sale and signing at the event.

Meet the Author- "Gift Me with Flowers While I’m Present" by LaTonya Fenderson-Warren, Wednesday, July 24, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. in the Main Library Auditorium.

LaTonya Fenderson-Warren is a soul poetess and author. Her fourth book of poetry, "Gift Me with Flowers While I’m Present" encourages you to live now, love now, and gift flowers to your loved ones while they can enjoy them. Fenderson-Warren’s poetry sheds light on social issues that are normally ignored, hoping to become a voice for those that feel silenced. Books will be available for sale and signing at the event.

Film- Barbara Steffek-Hill’s Five-Star Movie Matinee- "Gilda"(1945) Sunday, July 7, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. (110 minutes) in the Main Library Auditorium

Johnny Farrell (Glenn Ford) is a small-time American gambler, newly arrived in Buenos Aires. When he is caught cheating Farrell manages to talk his way into a job with the casino's owner, the powerful Ballin Mundson (George Macready). The two form an uneasy partnership until Mundson introduces Farrell to his beautiful new wife, Gilda (Rita Hayworth), who just happens to be Farrell's ex-lover.

Film- Terry Meehan Film Series- "Songcatcher"(2000) Saturday, July 13, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. (109 minutes) in the Main Library Auditorium

In 1907 a professor of musicology (Janet McTeer) is denied a promotion at the male-dominated university where she teaches. She impulsively decides to visit her sister (Jane Adams), who runs a struggling rural school in the mountains of Appalachia. There she discovers a surprising collection of English and Scotch-Irish ballads, which have been preserved by the secluded mountain people since the colonial era.