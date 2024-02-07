Second Session Of Lakewood Acoustic Music At Blue Cafe

Congito Jaffe, noted Rocky River singer songwriter is looking forward to hosting the second acoustic music Sunday at the BLue Cafe, 15715 Madison Avenue Lakewood, on Sunday, July 14th, 2024, 12-2pm. The first event in JUne was well attended and featured fresh original and classic interpertations of popular music by first rate local musicians.

Come sign up for your 15 minutes of fame, signup starts half an hour before the event, play your original folk, or classical, or string quartet, or violin, or tap your timbales-- all while enjoying world class coffes and fine cafe offerings while your friends and Lakewood citizens encourage your music and shared experience.