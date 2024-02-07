Save the Date: Annual Summer Resource Fair At Cove Community Center!

We're thrilled to invite you to the Lakewood Area Collaborative's FREE annual summer Resource Fair, generously sponsored by the Healthy Lakewood Foundation and The Warthogs M.C. Mark your calendars for:

Saturday, August 10, 2024

10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Cove Community Center

12500 Lake Avenue

Lakewood, Ohio

Join us for a day of community connection and support! Discover local resources and services that can benefit you and your family. Plus, don't miss out on FREE school supplies and lunch (while supplies last)!

This event is open to all members of the community. Whether you're looking for educational resources, health services, or simply want to connect with your neighbors, this fair is for you.

Spread the word and bring your friends and family along! Together, let's build a stronger, more connected community.

We look forward to seeing you there!

If you are interested in being a vendor, please contact: lakewoodareacollab@lakewoodoh.net