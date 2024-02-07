Rep. Skindell Announces Passage Of Final State Capital Budget, Securing Transformative Community Investments In Cuyahoga

State Rep. Michael Skindell (D-Lakewood) today announced the passage of House Bill (HB) 2, the state's biennial state capital budget, in both the Ohio House of Representatives & Senate. The record-setting $6.2B investment makes appropriations for state-owned infrastructure, colleges, universities, and school districts as well as other community projects.

In addition to the $3.51B in traditional capital funds and a $1.98B appropriation for ongoing projects, HB 2 includes an additional $700M in state funds that will be directly invested into transformative community projects designed to generate further development & economic opportunity across the state. These state funds were able to be set aside due to the influx of federal relief dollars that helped to supplement the state’s balance sheet during the most recent state operating budget.

Rep. Skindell helped secure $17.5M in traditional capital budget funding for Cuyahoga County, as well as $83M in one-time strategic funds.

“These historic investments in Cuyahoga County and the State of Ohio thanks to the one-time Strategic Community Investment Fund are unprecedented,” said Rep. Skindell. “These state dollars will be benefiting countless nonprofits, schools, parks, and art initiatives. By investing in our local communities, we are ensuring that Ohio is the best place to do business or raise and grow a family.”

Some of the over $100M of funds will be distributed to several local entities, including:

$2M to Irishtown Bend Park

$1.5M to Cleveland Christian Home – Child Wellness Campus

$800K to Saint Edwards High School

$750K to Winterhurst Ice Arena

$507.5K to Cleveland Habitat Building Project

$400K to May Dugan Center

$250K to Beck Center for the Arts

Additionally, HB 2 includes approximately $1.6B of capital budget funding for the following state entities:

$600M to provide funding for K-12 school classroom facility projects overseen by OFCC.

$575M for the Public Works Commission to issue grants and loans to local governments for road and bridge projects, fresh water treatment and distribution systems, wastewater collection and treatment facilities, storm sewer systems, and solid waste disposal facilities.

$415.7M for state-supported higher education institutions to conduct construction of new facilities, major renovations of existing facilities, or basic renovations at public universities and their regional campuses and community colleges.

HB 2 now heads to the governor's desk for his signature.

Joshua Meek is a Legislative Aide for Ohio State Representative Michael Skindell of Ohio House District 13.