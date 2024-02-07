Meet Me At Cove: Bill McCarthy, Neighborhood Police Officer

For 22 years, Bill McCarthy has been a dedicated member of the City of Lakewood Police Department. Since January 2022, he has embraced the role of Neighborhood Police Officer, bringing his vast experience and warm personality to the community.

A U.S. Army veteran, Officer McCarthy joined Lakewood PD in 2000 and has served in many capacities. We like to think his current role at Cove Community Center is the most rewarding. His favorite part of being at Cove is the daily interaction with community members of all ages, from infants to seniors. Known for his humor and friendly demeanor, Officer McCarthy has a knack for brightening anyone's day with just a greeting.

When off duty, Officer McCarthy loves the great outdoors, especially fishing. Next time you’re at Cove, be sure to say hello to Officer Bill McCarthy!

Nancy Feighan is a Project Specialist II, Department of Human Services, City of Lakewood.