Lakewood Seventh-day Adventist Church Community Service Center Update
The Lakewood Seventh-day Adventist Church thanks the community for their decades of support, providing clothing and household goods for our community service center.
We will be restructuring our center, so we can partner with the city and other service organizations.
Effective July 3, 2024 our center will be closed. We are not accepting donations at this time.
We will post updates at an appropriate time. Thank you for your patience during this transition.
Volume 20, Issue 13, Posted 8:59 PM, 07.02.2024