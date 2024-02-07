Lakewood GardenWalk To Be Held July 20

The third annual Lakewood GardenWalk will be held on Saturday, July 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., when residents, community organizations and businesses throughout Lakewood will open their gardens and yards for free self-guided tours.

The list of participating gardens and a map will be posted in early July to the GardenWalk Lakewood website at www.gardenwalklakewood.org. The event will be held rain or shine. Gardens of all types will be open for visitors -- vegetable gardens, flower gardens, native plant oases, pollinator gardens, and porches and patios brimming with plants.

“We are so excited about how this event has grown to include gardens of every type in virtually every corner of Lakewood, said Claire Campbell, GardenWalk Lakewood’s founding board chair. “While of course it’s fun to view the hard work of the participating gardeners, the real value is in bringing neighbors together and forging relationships across fences, streets and neighborhood blocks. Thanks to all who have opened their gardens to the community for this special day.”

GardenWalk Lakewood is an all-volunteer organization that operates with the support of the Lakewood Foundation and the Healthy Lakewood Foundation and through the contributions of individual donors.

About GardenWalk Lakewood – The mission of GardenWalk Lakewood (GWL) is to build community within and beyond the city by bringing people together through gardens and green spaces. GWL events include the annual GardenWalk and free plant swaps in the spring and fall at Cove Park.

Jeanine Gergel is a member of the board of directors for GardenWalk Lakewood.