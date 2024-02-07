Lakewood Family Room Turns 30!

The Lakewood Family Room has been a beacon of support and strength for families across our city and beyond for three decades. Originating from modest roots within a school cafeteria, evolving to establish its first dedicated space at St. James Child Care Center, then finding a nurturing haven at Lakewood United Methodist, and finally culminating in our cherished new permanent residence at Cove Community Center, our dedication to fostering an environment where families flourish has remained unwavering.

This year we will celebrate our mission and the individuals who shaped it with a gala celebration and fundraiser on Saturday, August 17th at 7 o'clock in the evening at Cove Community Center. TIMELESS TALES: Celebrating 30 years of the Lakewood Family Room will bring together friends, alumni, and supporters for an evening of food, drinks, games, and auctions to raise funds for the Lakewood Family Room. This unique theme was chosen as a way to symbolize the timeless essence of the stories and memories created within the Lakewood Family Room over the past 30 years. Just as classic children's tales hold a special place in our hearts, so too do the experiences shared and bonds formed within our community.

We are seeking sponsors for the event, donations for the silent auction, and (most importantly) your personal stories of the impact the Lakewood Family Room had on your life. Please contact Program Manager, Jessica Parker at 216.529.5018 or jessica.parker@lakewoodoh.gov to contribute or for more information. Look for tickets to go on sale next month!