Jungle Adventure

Can you see a howler monkey screeching? Do you see a sloth hanging from a tree? Is that the aroma of tropical flowers wafting through the air? Do you feel soft grass under your feet? Join us on our Great Jungle Journey and use your imagination to see and feel all this and more.

Grace Lutheran Church, 13030 Madison Avenue, will be hosting a VBS camp week from Monday July 29 through Friday August 2. Each day we begin our adventure at 9 am in the chapel. After that our groups of green parrots, dart frogs, gorillas, toucans and butterflies will move from center to center to hear a Bible story, learn some science, make a craft, have a snack, sing some songs and play some games. Parents can pick up their children at noon back in the chapel where we will have our closing devotions.

Vacation Bible School is open to 3 year olds through children having completed 4th grade. It is free and open to all. Please call 216-221-4959 or email nrschiffrik@yahoo.com to pre-register your child by July 15 so we are sure to have enough supplies for everyone.

What did the parrot say to the waitress after he ordered his food? "Just put it on my bill"

Hope to see you soon!