Headed To Lakewood Park For Fourth of July? Here's What You Need To Know

• For safety purposes, there will be no parking permitted in the Lakewood Park Parking Lot after 5:00 PM. All vehicles in the lot must be moved by 5:00 PM or could be subject to towing.

• Generators and propane and gas-fueled grills are prohibited.

• All tents, shelters, and beach umbrellas are prohibited.

• Police may conduct searches of bags and containers for reasons of public safety.

• No alcoholic beverages are permitted at any time throughout the year.

• No personal fireworks. This includes novelty fireworks like sparklers and smoke bombs.

• No dogs or pets of any kind will be permitted in the park on July 4th.

• The skate park, tennis courts, and basketball courts are expected to close at 7 p.m., but may close earlier.

We want to remind all residents and visitors that the loud noises and flashing lights of fireworks can be detrimental to combat veterans, individuals with PTSD, and pets. Please leave fireworks to the professionals and help keep our fellow community members safe.