Grant Students Celebrate Summer Olympics

With the Summer Olympics just around the corner, it was fitting that the end-of-year collaboration research/inquiry project the 3rd and 4th grade GT classes at Grant just completed was to research the last 15 Summer Olympic Games️.

They learned about the country, events, and competition results. They highlighted three athletes and summarized changes and exciting events that took place that year. They also designed an interactive presentation board with flags, mascots and all their newly learned information.

Several students dressed as mascots to pose with the younger Grant students who came to check out the showcase!