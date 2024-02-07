16th Annual Lakewoo Summer Meltdown Set To Heat Up Downtown Lakewood On July 20

A little less than a month away, the Lakewood Summer Meltdown is sure to be the event of the season! Sponsored by Melt Bar & Grilled and presented by LakewoodAlive, this beloved summer tradition will return to Downtown Lakewood for its 16th year, on Saturday, July 20, from 4 to 10 p.m.

As one of the region’s most anticipated events, the Lakewood Summer Meltdown brings together nearly 15,000 attendees from across Northeast Ohio for a lively celebration of community spirit. Taking over Detroit Avenue between Marlowe and Arthur Avenues, this free event showcases the vibrant essence of Lakewood with a 5K race, sponsored by Cleveland Clinic Lakewood Family Health Center, a 1 Mile Family Fun Run & Walk, sponsored by Lakewood City Schools Community Recreation & Education Department, a street festival, sponsored by Bee My Baby Lakewood, games, food vendors, drinks, live music, and more!

The festivities cater to all ages, featuring activities hosted by local businesses and nonprofits. Highlights include the popular "Water Moose" sprinkler park, sponsored by Healthy Lakewood Foundation, interactive fitness demonstrations, and a skateboard park offering thrills for everyone.

Get your running (or walking) shoes on! Registration is open for the 5K race and 1 Mile Family Fun Run & Walk, the proceeds of both benefiting LakewoodAlive. The 1 Mile Family Fun Run & Walk is not just for kids, but for people of all ages, and adults are encouraged to participate. You have the option of running or walking, making it a great event for those just getting into running, or anyone who wants to get their steps in but isn’t a runner.

You can save money by pre-registering for the 5K race for $30. Day-of 5K registration is $35, and the 1 Mile registration is $15. Registration for both races is at runsignup.com/lakewoodsummermeltdown, where you can also see this year’s 5K race route.

Thirsty? Don’t miss the Gary K. Bish Memorial Beer Garden, sponsored by First Federal Lakewood, offering local craft beers from Immigrant Son Brewery and refreshing canned cocktails. As the sun sets, the Beer Garden Stage, sponsored by Cleveland Property Management will come alive with the sounds of local band Front Porch Lights, creating an unforgettable summer evening in Downtown Lakewood.

In addition to Front Porch Lights, LakewoodAlive is thrilled to announce Jul Big Green will be gracing the Meltdown Stage this year! A genre-blending artist, native to Cleveland, his style is influenced by hip-hop, rock, pop, and jazz. His upbeat, positive, and unique sound adds something new and exciting to our summer-time traditions!

Special thanks to our partners at the City of Lakewood, across multiple departments, who help ensure we can host a fun and safe event for the community. We are also grateful to the more than 75 volunteers who help our staff provide a great experience for everyone attending the event.

For more details about the Lakewood Summer Meltdown, visit lakewoodalive.org/meltdown.

The Lakewood Summer Meltdown is generously supported by the following sponsors:

Title Sponsor

Melt Bar & Grilled

5K Race Sponsor

Cleveland Clinic Lakewood Family Health Center

Beer Garden Stage Sponsor

Cleveland Property Management

Beer Garden Sponsor

First Federal Lakewood

Beer Sponsor

Immigrant Son Brewery

Gold Medal Sponsors

City of Lakewood

First Federal Lakewood

Raising Cane's Lakewood

Street Festival Sponsor

Bee My Baby Lakewood

1 Mile Family Fun Run & Walk Sponsor

Lakewood City Schools Community Recreation & Education Department

Water Moose Sponsor

Healthy Lakewood Foundation

T-Shirt Sponsor

Geiger's

Beer Garden Table Tents Sponsor

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Lucien Realty

Silver Medal Sponsor

Peace Racing

Sauced Taproom & Kitchen

thunder::tech

AliveOutside Active Lifestyle Zone

Cleveland Vegan

Ava Olic is Communications & Design Coordinator for Lakewood Alive.