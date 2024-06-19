Three Arches Foundation Welcomes New Board Members; Gavlak Elected Chair Of The Foundation's Board Of Directors

Three Arches Foundation, a community-focused grant making foundation, welcomed three new members to its board of directors and elected Gina Gavlak as its new chair. Domonic Hopson, Selina Pagán, and Lee Peña joined the 19-member volunteer board. The Foundation also recognized the leadership contributions of outgoing chair Mary Anne Crampton and departing directors Mike Carlin, Jay Carson, and Jeff Milbourn.

Gavlak will lead the Foundation as it carries out its work of investing in the advancement of solutions that impact equitable access to care, specifically those that remove barriers and improve behavioral and physical health. With over 30 years of experience in leadership, program and fund development, advocacy, and direct patient care as a registered nurse, she has focused her career on increasing access to high-quality, affordable, and equitable health care for everyone. Gavlak is vice president of development for Neighborhood Family Practice (NFP) where she leads fund development, community engagement, and advocacy initiatives. She also serves as president of the North Coast Health Foundation, a supporting organization which works to advance the mission of NFP by raising awareness of services and fostering philanthropic support.

Hopson is president and CEO of Neighborhood Family Practice, a Federally Qualified Health Center delivering high quality, affordable primary and preventative health care in a medical home setting with seven locations across Cleveland’s west side neighborhoods and Lakewood. Throughout his career, Hopson has led efforts to enhance community health outcomes and address health disparities.

Pagán is the executive director at The Young Latino Network, a nonprofit organization working to cultivate community care and positive action through community-building, civic engagement, and advocacy. She is deeply committed and recognized for her continued leadership and contributions in addressing the pressing needs and advancing the interests of the Latine community.

Peña is the fiscal officer at Hispanic UMADAOP, a nonprofit focused on empowering the Hispanic/Latinx and larger community to reduce the negative impact of alcohol, drug abuse, and violence through culturally sensitive, holistic prevention, education, intervention, treatment, and re-entry programs. He is a certified treasurer professional with extensive experience in both the nonprofit and corporate sectors.

“We are excited to have this group of individuals join the board and bring their unique perspectives and expertise to our work,” comments Kristin Broadbent, president and CEO of the Foundation. “Each is an outstanding leader with firsthand knowledge and broad understanding about people in the communities served and the health issues they face.”

The board recognized outgoing directors Carlin, Carson, and Milbourn for their invaluable insight and active engagement. Crampton was also honored for her leadership since the Foundation’s inception in late 2017 and becomes its second immediate past chair. She will continue to serve the Foundation as a board member.

About Three Arches Foundation (TAF) – Three Arches Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity that invests in advancing the health and well‐being of the people of Lakewood and surrounding communities through grant making. By connecting people, ideas and resources, the Three Arches Foundation fosters a collaborative approach towards investing in organizations whose work directly addresses the continuum of physical and behavioral health issues. For more information, visit threearchesfoundation.org

Kristin Broadbent is president and CEO of the Three Arches Foundation.