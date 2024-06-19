State Representative Michael J. Skindell Named Grand Marshal Of The Lakewood Fourth Of July Parade

Lakewood Mayor Meghan F. George announced on June 6th that State Representative Michael J. Skindell will serve as the grand marshal of the city’s annual Fourth of July parade.

The parade is scheduled to step off on Lake Avenue at Kenneth Drive at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 4, 2024, and conclude at Lakewood Park.

Representative Skindell has been serving the Lakewood community for over 25 years. During his time as Lakewood Councilman-at-Large from 1998 to 2002, he was chairman of the Council’s Rules and Ordinances Committee and he served on the Finance, Housing, and Public Works Committees.

He has been a member of the Ohio House of Representatives in District 13 from 2002 to 2010, and again from 2018 to present. He also represented Ohio Senate District 23 from 2010 to 2018. This will be Skindell’s last year serving as a State Representative. In January of this year, Representative Skindell announced he would not be seeking re-election.

In addition to his public service, Representative Skindell serves on the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce, the Lakewood Democratic Club, and the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party. He is a former member of the Board of Trustees of the Barton Senior Center and Westerly Senior Apartments in Lakewood and the Lakewood Jaycees, where he served as president in 1999.

“Representative Skindell has served the Lakewood community for over 25 years,” said Mayor Meghan F. George. “We are honored to have him serve as the grand marshal of the parade. As Representative Skindell leaves office at the end of the year, we thank him for all the contributions he has made to the Lakewood community and wish him all the best in his next chapter.”

Joining in the parade will be musical favorites: the Lakewood High School Ranger Marching Band, St. Edward Marching Eagles, and The Red Hackle Pipe Band.

At 7:00 p.m., the Lakewood Project, Lakewood High School’s Youth Rock Orchestra, will perform at the Bandstand at Lakewood Park.

The Fourth of July festivities will conclude following Lakewood’s annual fireworks extravaganza, set to begin at approximately 9:45 p.m.