Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program HAS GONE DIGITAL!

A big change this year for the program. Seniors are now able to sign up online. Requirements are the same in that you must be 60 years of age or older and meet a certain income criteria but the process is more streamlined in that you can use your smart devices to sign up and to use your vouchers.

Go to www.aging.ohio.gov for the details and a link to the application. If you need assistance please feel free to contact us at 216-529-5005 and we will help you with the process.

Susan Hijjawi is the Manager of the Senior Services Division of Aging.