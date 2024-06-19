Neighborhood Leadership Development Program & Community Development Corporation Leadership Program Seek 2024 Applicants

If you are passionate, committed and dedicated to taking an active role in improving your community, you may be excited by, and ready for, one of two valuable leadership development programs. NLDP and CDCLP are programs of the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation. Both programs are at no cost to participants.

The Neighborhood Leadership Development Program (NLDP), for 17 years, has offered community engagement leadership training for residents of Cleveland, and its inner ring suburbs, who are working on projects in the City of Cleveland and who are determined to make a positive impact on their communities.

The Community Development Corporation Leadership Program (CDCLP) just graduated its third cohort. CDCLP is the Cleveland area’s only leadership program specifically designed for Community Development Corporation Executive level leadership.

Both programs are currently seeking applicants for their 2024 cohorts.

NLDP and CDCLP are designed to help emerging neighborhood leaders reach their potential by expanding their knowledge base and personal development through education, coaching and ongoing interaction with their peers and other leaders. Participants, as well as, graduates of both programs have ongoing access to the services of a Program Coach who will give advice and support tailored to the needs of the participant.

The programs cover topics such as organizational and program planning, marketing and communications, program fundraising, board governance, conflict resolution and more. NLDP and CDCLP participants and graduates are a diverse group with many interests who are working on a wide variety of issues that positively impact Cleveland’s neighborhoods.

Both programs hold their in-person sessions at Trinity Commons at 2230 Euclid Avenue.

NLDP sessions take place from 8:30am to 4pm on Saturdays, CDCLP sessions take place from 8:30am to 5pm on Thursdays.

The application period is now open!

The deadline for NLDP applications is August 14th. For additional information on NLDP and to view the curriculum and online application, visit www.nldpcleveland.com or call 216-776-6167.

The CDCLP deadline is August 2nd. For additional information on CDCLP and to view the curriculum and online application, visit www.cdclp.org or call 216-776-6172.

Think you have what it takes? Apply to make a difference!

Sandra Kluk is Program Administrator for the Neighborhood Leadership Development Program.