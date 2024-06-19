Meet Me At Cove

Chitra Walker

Community Resource Specialist

Lakewood Area Collaborative, Division of Youth

Chitra is a dedicated and deeply involved community member. She moved to the United States from India in 1972. With the help of friends, she pursued higher education and eventually settled in Northeast Ohio in 1982, where she raised her family, and built a career in healthcare administration from which she retired in 2012.

Active in her community, Chitra has volunteered for various organizations including the City of Lakewood's Community Relations Advisory Commission, the League of Women Voters, Lakewood Chapter and as a founding board member of the Healthy Lakewood Foundation. She is also a volunteer peer coach, supporting families affected by substance use disorders. Her dedication to community involvement and her advocacy for understanding and kindness reflect her belief in the power of collective action and conversation. For almost two years, Chitra has worked part-time as a community resource specialist in the City of Lakewood's Lakewood Area Collaborative, Division of Youth and will be retiring at the end of this month.

Chitra was instrumental in bringing the ME/WE Family Education Program and Support Group to the City of Lakewood. The group meets, both in-person and virtually on Saturday mornings from 10am-12pm at The Cove Community Center. This unique program provides education and support for families concerned about a loved one's substance use, offering a 12-week cycle covering 10 different topics and peer support. Funded by the Opioid Settlement, it helps families understand addiction, set healthy boundaries, and prioritize self-care.

Please join us in thanking Chitra for her valuable contributions to the community and wishing her all the best in her retirement.

Nancy Feighan is Project Specialist II, Department of Human Services, City of Lakewood.