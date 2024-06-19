Legal Aid Is Hosting A Know Your Rights Presentation In Lakewood

The Legal Aid Society of Cleveland and the Cuyahoga County Human Rights Commission will be hosting a special Know Your Rights Presentation on June 26 at 9:30 am at the Cove Community Center, 12525 Lake Avenue, Lakewood, OH 44107. This FREE presentation will help provide Lakewood residents with the information that they need to protect their rights in the areas of housing, employment, and public accommodations.

This presentation is made possible through partnerships with the City of Lakewood, Cove Community Center, Cuyahoga County Human Rights Commission, and Lakewood Community Services Center.

For more information go to: lasclev.org/06262024/.

If Lakewood residents need further assistance beyond this informational presentation, help is available at Legal Aid Brief Advice Clinics. A full listing of Brief Advice Clinic dates and locations are available at lasclev.org/category/all-events/clinics/. Residents can also apply online at lasclev.org/apply-for-free-legal-aid/ or call 888-817-3777 during most business hours.