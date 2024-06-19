Lakewood Public Library Upcoming Programs-Children’s And Youth Services

Adventure Begins at Your Library

For all children and youth from birth up to those entering twelfth grade. Read for fun and rewards. Participants will be entered into weekly drawings for prizes and gift cards. Readers can check online or in person. Finishers receive a certificate of completion and a new book to keep. Registration is required.

Friday, May 10, 2024 through Monday, August 12, 2024 at the Main Library and Madison Branch

Adventure Begins at Your Library Scavenger Hunt

For all ages. Children are invited to participate in the Summer Reading Club scavenger hunt by looking for pictures of road and traffic symbols they might find on their next adventure. The pictures are found throughout the Children’s and Youth Services area of the library. The hunt lasts all summer. When you finish, turn in your scavenger hunt sheet to be entered in a drawing for a prize. No registration is required.

Friday, May 10, 2024 through Monday, August 12, 2024 at the Main Library and Madison Branch

Just Baby 'N Me

For You and Your Birth to 24-Month-Old Baby

Just Baby 'N Me is a lap-sit story time ideal for babies from birth through early walkers. The focus is on rhymes, songs, finger plays and exploring short books together. Registration is required. Register for each session separately.

June 10- July 18, 2024

Main Library-

Mondays- 10:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Wednesdays- 10:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Thursdays-10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Madison Branch-

Thursdays- 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Pre-school Story Time

For You and Your 2 to 5-Year-Old Pre-schooler. Children and their parents will enjoy stories, movement and songs for thirty fun filled minutes. The focus is on early literacy skills. No registration is required.

June 10- July 18, 2024

Main Library:

Tuesdays: 10:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Wednesdays: 11:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Madison Branch:

Thursdays: 10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Pajama Party

For You and Your 2 to 6 Year-Old Child

Make the Library a part of your bedtime routine with an evening story time. Children are encouraged to wear their favorite pajamas and bring their stuffed animal friends to snuggle. Join us as we wind down for the night with quiet books, movement, fingerplays and songs. No registration is required.

June 10- July 18, 2024

Mondays: 6:00-6:30 p.m.

Tuesdays: 6:00-6:30 p.m.

Jungle Terry and Friends Traveling ZooFor the Whole Family

A favorite with all ages, especially little ones, Jungle Terry brings his animal friends to the Lakewood Public Library. Since 1990, Terry and his family have been raising animals and reptiles to educate and entertain families around Ohio. Join us to learn more about the animal kingdom and meet some of its residents in person. No registration required.

Friday, June 28, 2024 3:00pm - 4:00pm in the Main Library Multipurpose Room

Family Weekend Wonders

Looking for weekend entertainment for the whole family? Look no further! Drop in to the Library's special weekend story time. Your whole family will enjoy these programs full of enthusiastic stories, engaging activities, entertaining music and clever crafts. Family Weekend Wonders Drop-In Story Time is offered every weekend throughout the year and features a different theme each week to keep things engaging. No registration is required.

Main Library- Fridays and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m.

Madison Branch- Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

To sign up for any program, register online at lakewoodpubliclibrary.org/youth or call (216) 226-8275, ext. 140.