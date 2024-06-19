Lakewood Public Library Programs

Literary Cleveland Presents:

Write Now – Poetry Writing Workshop with Instructor Corey Miller

Saturdays: July 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2024 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. in the Main Library Multipurpose Room

Participants will generate new writing in this free four-week practical workshop that explores a different element and form of poetry each Saturday. Registration is required and begins on June 1, 2024. Visit lakewoodpubliclibrary.org or call (216) 226-8275 ext. 110.

Documentary - "Before Stonewall" (1984)

Presented by Tom Stebel from the LGBT Community Center of Cleveland

Saturday, June 22, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. (87 minutes) in the Main Library Auditorium

The Stonewall Inn in New York City is considered by many to be the birthplace of the gay rights movement.Through personal interviews and archival footage, this documentary reveals the history of the LGBTQ community prior to the Stonewall riots.

Meet the Author - "The Beginning Was the End: Devo in Ohio"

Book by David Giffels

Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. in the Main Library Auditorium

"The Beginning Was the End" is the definitive account of Devo’s vibrant early history and the first-ever book about the band. Featuring more than eighty never-before-seen images of the band members, it tells the unlikely story of a collection of creative misfits from Northeast Ohio who formed a musical kinship that would define the aesthetic of the 1980s New Wave/MTV era. David Giffels is a critically acclaimed author of eight books. Books will be available for sale and signing at the event.

The Knit & Lit Book Club:"The Feather Thief" by Kirk Wallace

Tuesday, July 16, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. in the Main Library Meeting Room.

The Booked for Murder Book Club: "A Lady’s Guide to Mischief and Murder" by Dianne Freeman

Thursday, July 18, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. in the Main Library Multipurpose Room.