Lakewood Fire and Paramedics Receive Grant For Knox Boxes
The Healthy Lakewood Foundation has awarded the Lakewood Fire Department and Lakewood Neighborhood Paramedic a $4,279 grant for the installation of Knox boxes, which are devices that provide secure and quick access for EMS and fire responders.
It acts as a lock box/key. It allows first respponders to quckly gain access to schools, office buiildings, etc. without destructioin to doors and windows.
Volume 20, Issue 13, Posted 10:05 AM, 06.19.2024